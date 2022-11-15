Margot Robbie weighs in on her ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street fame

Margot Robbie has recently addressed the early days of her acting career, revealing about the hard time she experienced with after featuring the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street.



Robbie rose to fame with her role as Naomi Lapaglia in the Martin Scorsese’s dark comedy movie opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress described the time as one of her “lowest moments” after getting immediate success and loss of her privacy.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, 'I don't think I want to do this,’” said Robbie.

The Suicide Squad actress continued, “And my mom just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, 'Darling, I think it's too late not to.' That's when I realised the only way was forward.”

Robbie pointed out that being in the acting business for over a decade, she could now handle at “navigating game”.

“I know how to go through airports, and now I know who’s trying to (expletive) over in what ways,” remarked the actress.