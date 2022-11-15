Michelle Obama shares words of wisdom with her daughters on relationships and dating

Michelle Obama has recently shared her and her husband Barack Obama thoughts on their daughters’ dating life.



“I think it is wonderful,” said the Becoming author in an interview with ABC News via E! News.

The former First Lady continued, “I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people, well, maybe that's a little risque.”

Talking about her husband with whom she two daughters Malisa 24, and Sasha, 21, Michelle shared that the former President has no issue and “good with it too”.

“He is managing. He’s learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy,” quipped the 58-year-old.

Besides dating, Michelle gushed about her daughters, saying they both are “empathetic and compassionate individuals”.

“They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is. They are good, decent, normal, young women who are trying to be impactful in the world. They are the best of friends,” she added.