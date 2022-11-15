Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in INR 200 crore money laundering case

Jacqueline's bail order was not ready by November 11, therefore she was under interim protection till Tuesday.

Delhi court has granted bail to actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the ongoing INR 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Special judge Shailendra Malik said on November 11 that the order was not ready and therefore he extended the interim protection until Tuesday.

On Thursday, the court reserved its orders after hearing the arguments from the actor’s lawyer and the Enforcement Directorate.

Amidst the arguments, the court brought up the question concerning why the central agency has not yet arrested Fernandez during the investigation of the case. “Why haven’t you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail…Why are you putting different criteria?”

“You can’t have a pick-and-choose policy. There must be reasons for not arresting an accused, asked the court.’

Advocate Shailesh N Pathal responded by saying: “ a Lookout Circular (LoC) was already open against the actor and so the Investigating Officer (IO) did not exercise his power of arrest.”

Jacqueline has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet but in ED’s charge sheet and supplementary sheet, she is not mentioned as an accuser, reports HindustanTimes.