PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi offer their condolences on superstar Krishna's demise

PM Modi calls Krishna Garu's death 'a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment'

PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi mourn the death of the superstar of the Telugu film industry, Krishna Ghattamaneni.

Taking it his twitter account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned down an emotional note for the superstar of the Telugu. He wrote: “Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won the hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti.”

Hearing this tragic news, Rahul Gandhi also mourned the death of actor Krishna. Rahul wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Telugu cinema superstar, Ghattamaneni Krishna Ji. His unmatched professional discipline and work ethic set an example of conduct in public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Krishna made his acting debut with the film Thene Manasulu. He further made his mark as an actor, director and producer with films; Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Goodhachari 116 and many more.

According to IndiaToday, Krishna Garu received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2009 for contributing in the Telugu cinema.