Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make blunders for 'position'?

A royal biographer has shared his opinion about the key differences between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship compared with Princess Diana and King Charles' relationship.

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton claimed that interview that Diana gave Bashir in 1995 was more significant to the royal family than the Sussexes' 2021 Oprah interview because of "position".

He explained: "When you’ve got the future queen saying that the future king is not fit for the job, then that is something that you have to take very seriously."

"The Duke's allegations of racism, given what’s going on with reparations for the slave trade and so on, did strike a chord. [But] everything is about context, and there was no context for those allegations," he added.



Morton also shared his experience about Harry and Meghan's latest moves, saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex always mistook popularity for position."

Morton concluded: "Harry will never be king. As every year passes, he becomes less relevant to the monarchy. Just like Prince Andrew, who was once second in line to the throne."