Meghan Markle still can't 'wrap her head around' stereotyping female activists

Meghan Markle expressed disappointment about prevalent stereotypes related to women activism.
The Duchess was joined by renowned influencer Jameela Jamil and American-Iranian star of X-Men, Shohreh Aghdashloo on the latest episode of Archetypes where talked about the general perception that activism in women is “audacious”.
The Duchess of Sussex said: “Why is it perceived as: ‘how dare she’ and why do some feel the need to make a woman with big opinions feel small?
“I started to notice this, almost default eye roll, when someone would mention a woman fighting for a cause, and almost, ‘here she goes again’, or maybe it was more: ‘Why can't she just sit down’.
“The unspoken annoyance that seem to swirl around women in activism was astounding to me and I couldn't quite wrap my head around it. I still can't',” she said.
Last week, the mother-of-three claimed that ‘strong-minded women’ are dubbed ‘difficult’ because it is a codeword for ‘B-Word’.
“What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman, ‘Oh, she's difficult. Which is really just a euphemism or is probably not even a euphemism. It's really a codeword for the B-word,” she said.
