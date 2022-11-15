Shah Rukh Khan is not nervous about upcoming film Pathaan and here’s why

Shah Rukh doesn't feel nervous about Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan very soon and the actor is not nervous about the film at all, which is strange since Zero, his last movie crashed at box-office. But at an event at Sharjah, the actor briefly discussed his upcoming releases and revealed why he is so confident about the movie.

King Khan attended Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) at Expo Centre in Sharjah where he received Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the event. He was asked if he’s nervous about being back to the big screen.

To which he said, 'People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement--that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.'

He further added, 'This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it's a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours.'

In this conversation, he also shared a very interesting analogy from his childhood, involving his math exam and his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

“It happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero, sometimes what I put in comes to effort and for, and it becomes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” He said.

He also stated that he is very excited to see himself back in the game. Pathaan will be out in theatres on 25th January.