King Charles reflects 'self-assurance' after setting Queen's 'protocols' aside

King Charles III looks much more self-assured in public thanks to his decision to “set aside” Queen’s protocol, said a body language expert.



Darren Stanton told The Mirror: “King Charles has adopted a number of these gestures probably unconsciously when faced with certain situations over the course of his life, including playing with his cufflinks.

“Charles would often do this at social events, which is a clear indication of nerves and self-reassurance.”

He added: “As the decades have gone on, Charles has improved greatly in his sensory ability and confidence. This can be re-confirmed by a steady decline in the use of these pacifying gestures.”

The change in Charles’ decision was credited to not following Queen’s protocols when he grew up.

Stanton said: “I think Charles has set aside many of the royal protocols he has grown up with and has been installed in him by the Queen, as we are now living in a very different society.

“He has embraced the change by making the monarchy more open and accessible. We have never seen members of the Royal Family interact more than they do right now.”