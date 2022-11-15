Dionne Warwick shows interest in dating Pete Davidson amid Emily Ratajkowski rumour

Dionne Warwick has shown her willingness to date Pete Davidson, who has recently made headlines for his ‘early stage’ romance with Emily Ratajkowski.



Now, Dionne, 81, took a jibe at Saturday Night Live star, 28, over his dating rumours as she says she wants to be the next woman in line to date the comedian.

Dionne took to her Twitter to share with her 602K followers: "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

However, it seems the 81-year-old had to confirm that she was the one that posted the tweet as some didn't believe her.

She shared a video an hour later with the caption: "If you are new here."

In the clip, Dionne said: "Well, huh, so there's still some nonbelievers huh? Well I want you to believe this, I am Dionne Warwick and I tweet.

"Yes I do, and I want y'all to stop thinking I don't okay. Do yourselves a favor alright now, I want you to stop it. Bye!"

The tweets came after Pete was romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski after an internet rumour claiming the pair were seen 'all over each other' went viral.

An anonymous person claimed to gossip site DeuxMoi they saw model Emily, 31, and Kim Kardashian's ex Pete on a date in Brooklyn on Sunday, saying: "His hands were allll over her and they’re clearly hooking up."

Emily recently split from her husband and father to her child Sebastian Bear-McClard and has since been rumoured to be dating DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was seen passionately kissing in New York last month.