Princess Diana, Charles’ temper forced royal staff to hide all guns at Palaces

file footage

Princess Diana and King Charles had a famously explosive marriage that eventually ended in a divorce, but a new book claims that their marriage was so dysfunctional that royal protection officers feared they would kill each other or commit suicide.



The sensational new claims come in royal expert Christopher Andersen’s latest book focusing on the new monarch Charles, titled The King: The Life of Charles III.

Andersen shared with Fox News how the King “has a huge temper. I mean, it’s an incredible temper,” and how he once even threw an iron bootjack at Diana’s head, barely missing it.

In his book, Andersen further claimed: “… There are guns all over that palace. They love shooting parties. So, there are shotguns and handguns for security and rifles for security forces… they were worried that there was such violence.”

“So much screaming and shouting and slammed doors… There were many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse. And security was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, but we might be talking murder,” he added.

Andersen then shared: “So, they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals.”

The explosive claims come hot on the heels of Netflix’s latest season for its royal drama The Crown, which chronicles the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage and her subsequent death in a car crash in Paris.