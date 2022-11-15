 
Wednesday November 16, 2022
King Charles III often ‘misunderstood’ as senior royal, says expert

King Charles III has 'created his own philosophy over the years', said an expert

By Web Desk
November 15, 2022
King Charles III is often ‘misunderstood’ as a senior royal despite a long period of being in the royal spotlight, said an expert.

During her conversation on Australia’s Sunrise, Catherine Mayer said: “I think one of the things that surprised me was his very lonely existence.

"[When] you think of somebody like that, who lives in Palaces [and] always surrounded by people as being somebody with a lot of connections [and] a lot of social life if you like,” she added.

"You always see him in course of duties, and in fact, it's a very isolating existence."

The expert continued: "He's also a lot funnier than you think, mostly intentionally, not always. He's created his own philosophy over the years.

"That is a lot stranger and more interesting than you might expect,” the author of a renewed version of Charles: The Heart of King explained.

"I think, in many ways, the most surprising thing about him is that this is a man who's been in the public eye for all of these decades and yet he remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood,” she added.