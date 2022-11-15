King Charles III often ‘misunderstood’ as senior royal, says expert

King Charles III is often ‘misunderstood’ as a senior royal despite a long period of being in the royal spotlight, said an expert.

During her conversation on Australia’s Sunrise, Catherine Mayer said: “I think one of the things that surprised me was his very lonely existence.

"[When] you think of somebody like that, who lives in Palaces [and] always surrounded by people as being somebody with a lot of connections [and] a lot of social life if you like,” she added.

"You always see him in course of duties, and in fact, it's a very isolating existence."

The expert continued: "He's also a lot funnier than you think, mostly intentionally, not always. He's created his own philosophy over the years.

"That is a lot stranger and more interesting than you might expect,” the author of a renewed version of Charles: The Heart of King explained.

"I think, in many ways, the most surprising thing about him is that this is a man who's been in the public eye for all of these decades and yet he remains surprisingly unknown and misunderstood,” she added.