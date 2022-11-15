Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says she’s not ‘cut out’ to be a celebrity

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade feels that she is not cut out for the limelight despite growing up with a very famous father.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady, Hailie reflected on her time in Los Angeles during the Hall of Fame event, where her father was inducted.

She detailed that she did not feel comfortable being put on the spot.

“The best thing to start this off is by saying it is truly the wild west out there.” She began talking about her trip to LA. “I had some run-ins with experiences I’ve never experienced before and I truly can say I’m not cut out for that life.”

Recalling a run in with the paps, the 26-year-old, shared that she “happy to be home” and not have to worry about that.

“So, we go there, and I was going for work anyways because had a couple of meetings there to do. I went out to eat and I’m used to living the benefits of living in good old Michigan and it would be weird to see a paparazzi, it would be weird to see a celebrity. I’m just not used to that.”

“I got to eat and a girl comes running over and she’s like, ‘Hi, Hailie!’ And I’m thinking like, oh my god, maybe somebody listens to my podcast. You wish! All of a sudden, out of nowhere, I don’t know where a camera was, she pulls out a camcorder bigger than her and, ‘So, how are you feeling about?..’ she recalled.

“No! I look this thing dead in the eyes because I don’t know what else to do. I just looked like a deer in headlights. I’m like, oh my god, oh my god. I’m saying nothing, no words are coming out. I don’t know how to say anything. So, she realises, ‘Okay, she’s not gonna say anything’ and puts it away.”

Hailie added that she continued walking and then another pap showed up and stated taking pictures.

“All I could hear was a voice in my head, you know, Ross from Friends where they were carrying the couch down the stairs, and he’s like, ‘Pivot!!! Pivot!!!’ So, I quickly pivot. Somehow in that time when I pivot the guy gets around me on the other side of me.”

Hailie added that they went back and forth so many times that by the fifth time the paparazzi started laughing. “And I’m like, wow, I hope that’s not on video. I could have just acted normal. The picture was happening whether I wanted it to or not.”

Hailie contemplated how she felt it was pointless to do anything about it, but the reason why she panicked was because she hasn’t been in this kind of situation before.

“But that has never happened to me before.”



