Prince William wishes England squad luck ahead of Qatar World Cup

Prince William visited England Squad at St George's Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.

The Prince of Wales wished the England squad luck and shared the message “we are all rooting for you” before The Three Lions prepare to jet off to Doha on Nov. 15.

William spent time talking to the players as he joined a private team meeting and presented the players with their jersey numbers on Monday evening.

In the video, William was seen clicking pictures with the players. He told the squad, “I'm really here to point out that the rest of the country is behind you. We are all rooting for you, enjoy it.”

The clip also shows the prince shaking hands with manager Gareth Southgate before going in to meet the team.

William also spoke about some life lessons football had taught him as he sat down to talk to England football stars Harry Kane and Declan Rice during his visit.

The Three Lions kick off their campaign against Iran next Monday.