King Charles III faces major blow as majority of Canadians vote to cut ties with monarchy

A recent poll found that only 41 per cent of Canadians strongly backs Canada becoming a republic

By Web Desk
November 15, 2022
King Charles III has faced a major blow after a majority of Canadians voted to cut ties with the monarchy in a recent poll.

As per Express, a recent poll, conducted by Mainstreet Research, found that only 41 per cent of Canadians strongly backs Canada becoming a republic while 55 oppose the proposal.

After Queen Elizabeth II died, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “There's a nice balance to the system we have that I think is going to continue to serve Canadians extraordinarily well."

Trudeau said: "For me, it's not a priority. It's not even something that I consider discussing.

"To make such a profound change in a system that is among the best, the most stable in the world, for me, now, it's not a good idea."