Kim Kardashian plans to lose two more pounds after backlash over ‘unhealthy’ weight loss

Kim Kardashian is all set to lose two more pounds after she received immense backlash for bragging about her “unhealthy” weight loss journey to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

An insider told The Sun that the reality TV star “loves” how skinny she is and wants to shed more weight in order to achieve her “ideal” weight goal.

"She loves how skinny she is and wants to stay this way,” the source told the outlet. "She is saying she plans on losing another two pounds.”

“Because then she's under her ideal weight and it won't matter if she fluctuates a little," the source said before adding that she does not want to gain weight because she looks better than ever.

This comes after the Skims founder attracted severe criticism for flaunting her rapid weight loss to slip into the iconic dress at Met Gala.

“As someone who had an eating disorder for most of my life and my body dysmorphia ruining my life till this day, I think this family needs serious help,” one user tweeted at the time.

“I feel sorry for their children and what they are being taught about their bodies, food and self image,” another expressed their disappointment.

“I wish people would stop reporting on Kim Kardashian’s weight loss and ignoring the fact that she’s augmented pretty much every part of her body to the point where she barely looks human,” one tweet read.



