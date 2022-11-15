'Stranger Things' creators tease last season

Stranger Things creators are making sure to keep the fans on edge as they dropped hints of what’s coming next in the final season of Netflix’s top sci-fi show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at a Hollywood event, Ross Duffer said, “We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago, and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead,” adding, “I remember season one we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was.”

Matt Duffer said that few people know how it will end, but the brothers pitched the entire season to Netflix in a two-hour meeting. “We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” he continued. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings,” as the crowd laughed.

“Those were different tears,” joked Levy, who said, “As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script — I’m paralyzed with fear that I’ll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there’s so much about the ’80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things.”