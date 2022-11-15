BTS bags award after power-packed performance at Europe Music Awards 2022

BTS outshines with big win at Europe Music Awards 2022

South Korean boy band BTS once again outshined other stars with their recent big win at the Europe Music Awards 2022.



On November 13, EMAs took place in Dusseldorf, Germany, with many dazzling performances and red-carpet appearances.



The K-pop bands stole the spotlight at the prestigious annual event of the Europe Music Awards where many big stars of the music industry were spotted, including Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

The famous K-pop seven-member group, BTS won the award for 'Biggest Fans' at the 2022 MTV EMAs, taking the top spot among the many world-famous artists.

The other K-pop group includes BLACKPINK won the award for 'Best Metaverse Performance' for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert The Virtual.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together took home the 'Best Asia Act' awards at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).