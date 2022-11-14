Shakira and Gerard Pique reach agreement to sell former family mansion in Barcelona

Shakira and Gerard Pique have finally reached an agreement to sell the exclusive Barcelona mansion where they raised their two sons, reported Daily Mail.

The couple, who reached a child custody agreement last week under which the Colombian singer will move to Miami with Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, are expected to put a price tag of between £10.5 million and £12 million on the property when it goes on the market.

The house, on an exclusive gated residential estate in Esplugues de Llobregat around a half-hour drive from Barcelona city centre, boasts its own recording studio and gym.

Outside the five-storey property, consisting of two basements and three floors above ground has a paddle tennis court and mini-football pitch where retired footballer Gerard played with his children.

Gerard sent off as a substitute during his final game for Barcelona last week, is living at a penthouse apartment in Barcelona’s trendy Muntaner Street with his new girlfriend Clara Chia, 23.

Shakira remains at the luxury former family home but is expected to leave early in the New Year as long as her father William Mebarak, who has been in hospital, is well enough to make the trip to the States.

Later in the day Shakira and Pique confirmed in a joint statement: 'We wish to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure.

'Our sole objective is to provide them with the upmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected.

'We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment.”

It was signed, 'Shakira and Gerard.’



