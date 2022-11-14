Will Smith’s co-star urges fans to forgive the actor months after Oscars’ slap-gate incident

Will Smith’s co-star Bai Ling has recently showed support to the actor eight months after Oscars’ famous slap incident with Chris Rock.
Speaking with OK! magazine, Ling, who starred opposite Smith in Wild Wild West, said, “People make mistakes.”
She continued, “The mistake he made was not good. It needs to be recognised and changed.”
Talking about his comeback to the movies, Ling noted, “When he comes back, he will be a much better person. He will have more power in humbleness and influence people.”
“We have to forgive — we all have made mistakes,” she added.
Earlier, Smith released an apology video for Rock but the comedian remained adamant over his decision.
Meanwhile, Rock described Smith “ugly” in one of his previous interviews, adding that the actor “hidden his true self from the world for decades”.
