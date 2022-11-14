Ranveer Singh calls cinema a force that brings people together

Ranveer Singh was awarded with Etoile d'or Award at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival. He represented Indian cinema all over the world.
Ranveer is exhilarated to receive love and recognition in Morocco. He took to his Instagram to share the big achievement and captioned it, "Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude!"
He further added, "Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d'or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival."
Previously, the festival have honoured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.
