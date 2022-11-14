Kajol about 'Salaam Venky': 'I don’t want do a film in which anything happens to my children'

Fillmmaker Revathy to mark her comeback after 18 years with 'Salaam Venky'

Kajol revealed that she did not wanted to do a film in which anything happens to her children, therefore she rejected Salaam Venky in the beginning.

Kajol said that when the script of the film came to her she felt that the story of the movie was every parent’s nightmare. “I refused the film for three days. I was like, ‘I am not doing this film, I don’t want to do a film in which anything happens to my children.’ I cannot handle that.”

She went on to say:” It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, you wouldn’t even wish this on your enemy, and it’s that kind of a situation.”

“Revathy said, ‘Just think about it.’ I then spent 10 minutes, being a full fan of Revathy mam. When you watch the film, you’ll realize who the real star of the film is – it’s her, added the Kuch Kuch Hota hai actress.”

Salaam Venky is a film directed by Revathy. The film is about a mother who fights through challenges as her terminally-ill son’s health keeps on deteriorating.

The director, who previously had worked with Kajol for the dubbing of 1998 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, also revealed how the actress changed her decision from no to yes.

“I had met Kajol to narrate it. She told me, ‘I’m listening to this because it’s you but I’m not going to do this film.’ I just smiled and told her that’s ok, just listen. After the narration got over, Kajol says, ‘I want to sing that song; that costume should be like this’ and I kept smiling. The mother and actor in her had accepted the film.”

Salaam Venky also features: Prakash Jha, Rahul Bose, Ahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal, reports IndianExpress.