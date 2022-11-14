Cruz Beckham pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria in unique style

Cruz Beckham looked dapper as he showed off his vintage style on Instagram on Sunday as he sported a T-shirt with his mum Victoria.

The aspiring singer, and the youngest son of David and Victoria, 17, posed for a mirror selfie in the throwback Spice Girls white T-shirt with the word POSH written across the front.

Victoria can be seen lying under the bold letters in her iconic black midi dress and chic straight bob as Cruz added a blue unbuttoned denim shirt over the top.

The aspiring singer donned a pair of coordinated jeans with the look which he turned up at the bottom flashing a pair of white trainers.

The son of the former legendary footballer layered a number of gold necklaces which fell onto the Tee and tagged Victoria in the post which she re-shared to her Instagram Story.

It comes after Cruz revealed he has recently been working with Sam Ryder's producer Max Wolfgang after being 'blown away' by the Space Man singer's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, so approached the pop guru about the possibility of working together.



