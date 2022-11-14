Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox recalls how she spent her 27th birthday: ‘no celebration’

Julia Fox has recently shared her thoughts on ageing and revealed how she spent her 27th birthday on social media.

Lately, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok and posted a video in which she opened up that she was in bed crying entire day on her birthday in 2017.

“My BFF Harmony, God rest her soul, came and flew in to see me because she knew I'd be taking it really hard. My friends tried to come in my room with candles and cupcakes and I literally was like, I told you we’re not celebrating! There’s nothing to celebrate!” recalled the 32-year-old.

Julia continued, “And I was, like, such a tyrant about it because I wanted the day to pass and just have it be...”

“I was like, ‘Don't post. I don't want to draw attention to the fact that I'm 27. I just want it to pass by like any other day.’ And that's sad because Harmony, the girl I was with, she died. She's not even gonna have the privilege of getting older, you know. So, we deny ourselves these milestones for what?” declared the ex-flame of Kanye West.

Talking about ageing in the showbiz, Julia further pointed out, “This is how deep this is for women...In the entertainment industry, 30 is considered old.”

The actress stated that she would be going to sue all those products that promote “anti-ageing” on the label.

Julia remarked, “I'm going to sue because I'm going to age regardless of if I put that $500 serum on my face, and you all know it! And we know it so let's stop lying to ourselves.”

“Getting old hot, okay? It is sexy. It is probably the sexiest time in life,” she added.