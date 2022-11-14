Harry uses 'emphatic empathy' like Meghan in his letter, says expert

Prince Harry has said to have used Meghan Markle's approach for his letter to mark Remembrance Day, analysed by an expert.
"Today on Remembrance Sunday our members have received a very special letter from Prince Harry," the official account tweeted.
During her conversation with Express, body language Judi James said that the father-of-two used "emphatic empathy" just like his wife.
"This very sweet-toned letter to children who have lost parents in conflict triggers Harry’s emotional responses to the loss of his mother and he is keen to let the children know that he shares their pain because he has also suffered,” Judi explained.
"This is a commonly-used technique of empathy,” the expert added. "Harry takes a very personal tone here, telling the children that ‘we share a bond’.
"When he does this, Harry probably reveals more about his own pain than he does focus on that of others."
Sunil Shende played the role of a politician in Rohit Shetty's 'Zameen'
Bindi and Chandler got married in secret at Australia Zoo in 2020
Kim Kardashian drops jaws in a gorgeous hot pink ensemble at the Baby2Baby Gala
King Charles III hopes to ‘kickstart debate’ about the United Kingdom’s role in the slave trade
Nick Jonas urges fans to look out for signs of Type 1 Diabetes while sharing his own experience of diagnosis
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children.