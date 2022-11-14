Prince William fears Netflix will ‘damage’ the Royal Family

Prince William has reportedly started to fear a potentially ‘damaging’ onslaught to the Royal Family, by Netflix.
These claims have been made by Prince William’s close pal, during a candid chat with The Times.
The pal began his interview by explaining how the present-day portrayal of the Royal Family and branded it “damaging.”
The close friend was quoted telling the outlet, “He has spoken about it, and now, as it is coming closer to the present, he is particularly concerned about it.”
At the end of the day “William does think it is damaging,” and while “The royal family know a lot of it is nonsense,” it is “really harsh and hurtful” at the same time.
Sunil Shende played the role of a politician in Rohit Shetty's 'Zameen'
Bindi and Chandler got married in secret at Australia Zoo in 2020
Kim Kardashian drops jaws in a gorgeous hot pink ensemble at the Baby2Baby Gala
King Charles III hopes to ‘kickstart debate’ about the United Kingdom’s role in the slave trade
Nick Jonas urges fans to look out for signs of Type 1 Diabetes while sharing his own experience of diagnosis
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children.