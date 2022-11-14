King Charles takes new role of the Ranger of Windsor Great Park

A new portrait of King Charles III has been released by Buckingham Palace in honor of his 74th birthday on Nov. 14.

The Palace also announced that the King has official taken the role of The Ranger of Windsor Great Park, a post previously held by his late father, Prince Philip.

The striking portrait shows the monarch leaning back against an ancient oak tree and dressed in a tweed jacket, tie and trousers, and holding a wooden walking stick.

The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest landed estates.

Having spent Sunday leading the nation and the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, King Charles is expected to celebrate his birthday privately, with no official engagements announced.

This is Charles’ first birthday since becoming Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.