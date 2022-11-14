Prince Harry to break silence on Princess Diana’s heartbreaking death?

Experts warn Prince Harry may finally be ready to address the death of Princess Diana for the very first time.
These insights have been brought to light by Kate Mansey, the assistant editor for the Mail on Sunday.
She started by writing, “The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988.”
“Harry is poised to release his bombshell memoirs in the New Year and a Netflix programme before that.”
“The book – titled Spare as a 'loaded' reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne – will feature the painful episode of his mother’s tragic death, the publishers say.”
