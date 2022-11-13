Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a sight for sore eyes in new snaps

Alessandra Ambrosio left fans wild with her stunning look o as she strolled onto the red carpet during the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
The legendary supermodel, 41 was a radiant beauty in a strapless sequin gown as she showcased her ample bust and slender physique in a stunning outfit.
The glitzy garment clung tightly to Alessandra's cinched waist and flowed to the floor.
Her light brown hair was swept to one side and worn in effortless beach waves
Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles-based charity whose aim is to get essential goods like diapers and clothes to underprivileged children.
