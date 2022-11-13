King Charles ‘not a real person’ but Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘cash cow’

File Footage

Royal experts have taken their pitch forks and torches to to the streets to accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being “monstrously disrespectful” and “downright cruel” to the Firm.



These observations have been made by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine, in her new piece for the Mail On Sunday.

She began by saying, “Not only is it monstrously disrespectful, it's downright cruel. But that doesn't matter, because let's not forget: the Royals aren't real people anyway, they're just cash-cows for Netflix executives. In some ways, though, you can't blame them.”



“They're just doing their jobs. Prince Harry, on the other hand, now that's a whole other matter,” she also added.

“These are his so-called loved ones, his family, his father and grandmother, who are being exploited. You might have thought he would at the very least want nothing to do with the perpetrators, very possibly speak out against them.”

“After all, he's not exactly backwards in coming forwards when it comes to voicing his grievances with other sectors of the media. But no. Not a peep. Funny that.”