Prince Philip turned to lawyers to sue 'The Crown' for traumatic scene

Prince Philip wanted to get back at The Crown due to a traumatic scene, reports The Sunday Times of London.

The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly went on to consult Farrer & Co to talk about the particular episode from season two and plan legal action.

“I know Prince Philip consulted his lawyer about it, to ask ‘What can I do about it?’ He was very upset about the way that was portrayed,” royal historian Hugo Vickers told the outlet.

“He was human. He could be hurt like anybody else," he added.

In the episode, a teenager Philip is accused of killing his sister, whose plane crashed on her way to meet him in Lonsdon.

Cecilie was seen travelling from journey alongside her husband and children.

On her funeral, Philip's father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, mocked the Duke.

“I’m surprised he dare show himself here. Had it not been for Philip and his indiscipline she would never have taken that flight. It’s true, isn’t it boy? You’re the reason we’re all here burying my favorite child. Get him out of here," he thrashed.