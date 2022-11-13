King Charles can no longer watch 'The Crown' due to Princess Diana

King Charles III has decided not to watch The Crown due to disturbing memories of Princess Diana.
The Netflix series has shed light on the fallout of the marriage of former Prince and Princess of Wales and watching the show breaks King's heart.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl speaks on True Royalty TV: “[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes.
“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you.
“[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone.
“I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William.”
The Crown season five is currently streaming on Netflix.
King Charles' calm composure in the face of Netflix's The Crown and being egged was praised by a royal expert
Martin Freeman keens on the hype of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion', 'It does feel like a little departure'
Prince Harry's memoir could serve as a 'dagger' to King Charles and Camilla, the late Diana's butler has said
Adele will use technology worth £400,000 to protect her voice during her Las Vegas residency
Princess Diana's former butler has come out to slam her portrayal in Netflix's 'The Crown'
Prince Harry has reportedly been rushing to ‘make as much money as possible’