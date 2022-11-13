Meghan Markle’s political futures ‘in the gutters’

Experts fear Meghan Markle’s plans for a political second-coming has come under fire and ‘is at its end’.
These claims have been made by Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with Express UK.
She began by addressing Meghan Markle’s political aspirations as well as what a “huge fail” its been.
“The United States is toxic when it comes to politics and communication. Few are invested in the monarchy and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms.”
“However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country.”
This comes shortly after Meghan Markle spoke out against the Roe Vs Wade vote about abortion rights and claimed, “What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn't matter, and as a result that we don't matter. But we do. Women matter.”
