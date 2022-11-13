Bradley Cooper attends Leonardo DiCaprio birthday party with Kate Hudson in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio threw a star-studded bash in Hollywood, celebrating his 48th birthday on Friday, Nov. 11.

While many famous faces were spotted at his private mansion in Beverly Hills to wish the Inception star on his birthday, Bradley Cooper grabbed massive attention as he made a stylish entry at the party.

The Hangover star was joined by his pal Kate Hudson as he was spotted driving his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles as paps clicked their pictures.

Meanwhile, other high-profile guests including LeBron James, Sir Mick Jagger, Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Jamie Foxx, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Wesley Snipes, Stella Maxwell, Nicky Hilton, Sommer Ray, Jennifer Meyer, Caylee Cowan and more wished the Shutter Island star on his birthday.

Cooper’s recent appearance came amid rumors that he has reunited with his ex Irina Shayk after they were spotted on a few dates recently.

A source revealed that the former couple, who already shares 5-year-old daughter Lea, is even trying to have a second child together.