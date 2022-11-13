Melissa Joan Hart slams rumours of ‘beef’ between her and Lena Dunham

Melissa Joan Hart dispelled all rumours of having a ‘beef’ with Lena Dunham, claiming that she has not even met Dunham, 36.

Hart took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of an email received for a comment.

In one screenshot, the message reads "MJH has it out for Lena Dunham," adding that they apparently know each other because "Lena's dad was friends with the creator of Clarissa Explains It All" and that there was an alleged fight between the two about "child drag queens."

The Melissa and Joey actress wrote in the caption, “So I don't normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill but numerous friends have asked me about my "rivalry" with @lenadunham and I'm truly confused. We have no "beef", and as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens. Don't let them get you with flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn't exist. I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday. Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew crap to make a profit. #mytedtalk “



Hart has recently been focused on raising her three children with husband Mark Wilkerson: Mason, 16, Braydon, 14 and Tucker, 10. She spoke to People Magazine in April about her eldest son starting to drive and the challenges of watching her sons grow up.

"They're getting huge," she said. "It's just a loss of — It's a loss of their childhood when they start driving, which is weird."