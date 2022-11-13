Pak vs Eng: Imran Khan advises Pakistan to not get 'overawed' during T20 World Cup final

PTI chairman Imran Khan gestures during a press conference. — AFP/file

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who lifted the trophy for the 1992 World Cup, has advised the national squad "don't get overawed" by the chance to play T20 World Cup 2022.

The Green Shirts are facing the Englishmen today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will start at 1pm (PST).

Taking to Twitter, Khan shared two pieces of advice for Pakistan, who will shortly take on the Englishmen. He said that his message for Pakistan is the same as what he gave his boys in the 1992 World Cup.



"First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it, Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents," Khan wrote on Twitter.

He wished the team good luck and said that the team should play with "an attacking mindset". The whole nation is praying for your success, he added.

The finalists are eyeing to lift the trophy for the second time. Pakistan, snuck back into the tournament after some great performances since the humiliating defeat by Zimbabwe, which pushed the side to brink of elimination.

Meanwhile, England, the defending 50-overs world champions, are aiming to build on their 2010 triumph and continue the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan by winning a second global T20 championship.