Henry Cavill weighs in on James Bond, Wolverine casting rumors

Famed actor Henry Cavill has just shed some light on his rumored casting for James Bond and Wolverine.
This revelation has come in response to photos that have fans on the edge of their seats.
Even Mr Cavill decided to open up at that point and clarified the rumors by admitting, “It’s really flattering to read those articles that come out about Bond all the time and who’s the favorite.”
At the same time, however, Mr Cavill also admitted that he feels ‘lucky’ because of all the love fans have for him but added, “You can’t just jump from iconic role to iconic role without time to prepare for them.”
The last comment is in reference to his most-recent casting as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson starrer, Black Adam.
As of now, the only things assured is the ongoing hunt for the new James Bond, as well as Wolverine, which Hugh Jackman has bowed out from.
