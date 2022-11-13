Johnny Depp adds Rihanna to the list of people he follows on social media

Johnny Depp recently teased his spot on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show with an Instagram video.
More than one million people liked the reel on Instagram which captures the Golden Globe winner cast in technicolor lights while he stares into the camera.
The actor wrote, "Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo," he wrote.
Johnny Depp has also started following Rihanna on Instagram where he has reached over 27 million followers.
Rihanna is among only 161 people whom Depp is following on the photo and video sharing app.
