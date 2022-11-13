COAS Gen Bajwa praises troops for services in farewell visit to Lahore Garrison

LAHORE: As part of his farewell meetings with troops and military officials along with visitations to facilities of the armed forces, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lahore Garrison on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani at the venue where he also laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs' Monument and offered fateha.

The ISPR shared that during his visit, General Bajwa inaugurated the Lahore Garrison's Institute for Special Education and toured the school facilities for special children.

The army chief also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Hockey Arena following which he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

"Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are a must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports," the COAS said.

General Bajwa also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab and gave his farewell speech to the troops.

In his address, the army chief lauded them for their services to the nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He also appreciated their professionalism and devotion toward the motherland's defence, the statement read.

