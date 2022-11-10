What King Charles said after egging incident, lip reader reveals

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla came across and unfortunate incident during their recent visit to the city of York.
As Their Majesties met the crowd on Wednesday, a man attempted to egg the couple. While the King's security was quick to take action, it is revealed that Charles himself was unfazed.
Recounting his response, lip reader Jeremy Freeman tells Mirror that the 73-year-old went on to shake hands with his admirers.
"Pleased to meet you," he tells her indifferently.
Charles then turned to his military staff and said: "It’s fine, let’s carry on."
After moving forward, King asked his security: “Everything alright?”
The officer replied: “He’s been taken care of.”
The same day, Charles went on to unveil a statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the city.
A teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's previous school, Thomas's Battersea, pled guilty to child...
Abby De La Rosa confirmed the news in her Instagram Story, who is mom to Cannon’s one-and-a-half-year-old twin boys,...
Kaley Cuoco expresses gratitude to Jennifer Aniston on social media
Prince Harry's decision to title his memoir 'Spare' shouldn't be a surprise, said royal expert Omid Scobie
Julia Fox reveals why she supported Amber Heard during her libel case against ex-husband Johnny Depp
Dominic West stars in the latest season of Netflix's 'The Crown' as a young King Charles