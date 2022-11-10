‘The Crown’, Netflix face calls for boycott over King Charles III depiction

The Crown and Netflix have landed in hot waters over the controversial depiction of King Charles III as Australian monarchists appear unimpressed at the “falsehoods and inaccuracies” plotline.

Australian Monarchist League chairman, Philip Benwell said: “Whilst it [Netflix] has since added an inadequate disclaimer to its marketing for The Crown, saying the show is a ‘fictional dramatisation’, ‘inspired by real-life event’ it should nevertheless state that the real-life events depicted are not in any way reflective of the actual situations described as they are entirely imagined and scripted accordingly.”

“If they are not, the droves of people who will leave Netflix will undoubtedly prove them wrong,” he added.

“It is one thing to create a clearly fictitious narrative such as Robin Hood, but quite another to purposefully build a series including falsehoods and inaccuracies about people still living,” he continued.

Philip continued: “It is also disgraceful that Netflix is airing their new series two months after the death of the Queen and just over six months from the coronation of the King about whom the series contains falsehoods.”

“I believe that Netflix has been negligent in its duty to the public by not providing any sort of accuracy about such ‘real-life events.”