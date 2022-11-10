Jennifer Aniston reveals why 'Friends' continues to be a mega-hit

Jennifer Aniston talked about why she thinks that her hit comedy sitcom Friends continues to be a “mega-hit” even in the age of social media.

During her interview with Allure, The Morning Show star disclosed her “hate” for social media while saying that the only reason she joined Instagram was to market her brand LolaVie.

The Hollywood diva added that she believes that the NBC show “still resonates” with people because it was about people talking to each other which does not happen anymore.

“There are people who say that watching ‘Friends’ has saved them during cancer diagnosis, or so many people with just so much gratitude for a little show,” Aniston said.

“We really loved each other and we took care of each other. I don’t know why it still resonates; there are no iPhones,” she added.

She then come to the conclusion that maybe it is due to the fact that the show is “just people talking to each other” as “nobody talks to each other anymore.”