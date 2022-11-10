Prince Harry is ‘owning’ the term ‘spare’ by choosing it as memoir title

file footage

Prince Harry is said to be ‘owning’ the term ‘spare’ by using it as the title of his upcoming highly-anticipated memoir, said royal commentator Omid Scobie.



Writing for Yahoo UK, Scobie, a close aide of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said that Prince Harry’s decision to name his book Spare shouldn’t surprise royal fans and followers, given that the word has been used against him in the past as the second son of the now-King Charles.

As per Scobie, “Of course, calling the book Spare, a decision made by Prince Harry early on in the process. It shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise.”

“It’s a punchy choice. But for a word that has trailed the prince like a shadow, being the spare was one of the most defining aspects of his royal existence,” he added.

Scobie further said, “Leaning on the derogatory moniker for a title is Harry finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it. A spare also carries a purpose rarely acknowledged by any royal or palace official. The resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher-ranking family members.”

The royal expert then closed his argument, writing, “To those who have followed the royal beat closely enough, the coincidental timing of certain revelations or stories about Harry has already highlighted this. It’ll be interesting to see how Spare — which doesn’t shy away from this specific burden — describes these moments.”