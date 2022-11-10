Justin Theroux shows support for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux has also reacted on her recent revelations that she made in her latest cover story for Allure.



The Friends alum talked about her journey towards becoming a mother, infertility and split with ex-husband Brad Pitt in her latest interview with Allure.

Jennifer turned to her Instagram to share a few iconic photos from her exclusive interview.

“End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue” she wrote in the caption.

Ex-husband Justin Theroux, 51, commented with a fist bump and heart emoji under the post which hit over 4 million likes.

The American Psycho star, was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2018 was just one of many celebrities to send their love and support after she spoke out about the hurdles she faced while “trying to get pregnant” in the public eye.

“All the years and years and years of speculation. .. It was really hard,” she told the outlet about her feelings towards pregnancy rumors while dealing with infertility.