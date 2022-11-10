Meghan Markle worried about her children's future

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has spoken of her plan to raise her children, Archie and Lilibet, in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast featuring Mellody Hobson.
Meghan seems to be worried about her kids' future as she is rethinking her parenting style for their better tomorrow.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she is rethinking her parenting style so that Archie and Lilibet can be more “self-sufficient.”
Hobson also shared a story about how she found an orthodontist, saying: “I have to rethink my parenting style,” Markle, 41, said in response. “If that’s what yields you, then I’ve really got to up my game with our kids being self-sufficient.”
Meghan, who voted in California midterm elections on Tuesday, added: “What’s so great about the orthodontist story is, if you look at that training, that you’re getting by default at 12, 11 years old, however old you are, to know that you’re asking for what you need, and figuring out a way to get it, and it’s working.”
Meghan continued: “As you get older, when you’re not this 11 or 12 year old and you’re growing into a woman, that same understanding of knowing what you want, asking for what you need, that can sometimes be thrown back in your face, as though you’re being difficult or something.”
