Jennifer Aniston flaunts her killer curves in tiny outfit

Jennifer Aniston left fans in awe with her ageless beauty and fashion sense as she shared her sizzling photos from new styling session for a magazine on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old Friends alum showed off her incredible figure in tiny outfits as she lent her beauty for the cover of Allure's December issue.

Aniston - who's known as trendsetter from her 'Rachel' haircut to her nineties looks - took her fans back to her era op popularity with her new sizzling images, showing her as optimum beauty.

Sharing her sizzling pictures to Instagram, Aniston wrote: "End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue."

In conversation with the magazine, Jennifer - who was married to Brad Pitt for five years and then to Justin Theroux for two years - appeared to be sad while reflecting on her desperate struggle to have kids and bitter regret at not freezing her eggs, admitting 'that ship has sailed'

In the accompanying interview, Aniston opened up about her lengthy battle to try and conceive children, revealing that she 'was throwing everything at it' by 'going through IVF and drinking Chinese teas'

She slammed speculation that one or both of her former husbands 'left her because she wouldn't give him a kid', insisting that it was 'absolute lies'

Jennifer Aniston also suggested that she will one day write a book about her journey, saying she no longer feels as though she has nothing to 'hide'.