Elon Musk takeover forced Whoopi Goldberg to left Twitter

Elon Musk's takeover forced Whoopi Goldberg to left Twitter

The View TV host Whoopi Goldberg called it a day on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

As per Variety, The Sister act actor said, “I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back on.”

Goldberg added, “I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But, as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Elon Musk headed took as owner and CEO of Twitter on October 27 and has since revealed many controversial plans for the social media platform.

Musk announced Sunday, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

After this, several verified Twitter users impersonating Musk were suspended from Twitter.