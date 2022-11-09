Meghan Markle says idea of reclaiming B-word ‘gives me hives’

Meghan Markle couldn't agree with the latest guest on her podcast, Robin Thede as the writer talks about embracing the b-word.
“I love that women have used this phrase ‘bad (expletive)’ as a positive thing… Like, you look amazing, you've got a great job, and you're doing your thing. And so for me, I think about Lizzo, you know, she says is bad (expletive) o'clock!” Robin said
“I do think it helps offset all the negativity associated with it. And I do think it takes the air out of it. I know it does,” the comedian added.
However, Meghan disagreed saying: “I can’t! I mean, for a person who hates the word so much, this is giving me hives. Nevertheless, I will say, it’s all really interesting to me, what Robin is talking about. Because, as you may have guessed, I have zero interest in reclaiming this term.
“But these women I respect, whose work I love, a lot of them are entirely comfortable with that; they want to do that to take the power of it.”
She added: “It’s sadly, for whatever reason, really easy to resort to for a lot of people. It’s one of those labels that feels like it’s thrown around constantly. And while its usage certainly has undertones that say a lot about the person who’s speaking, there’s still a specific type of woman who tends to be the recipient.”
