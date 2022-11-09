William, Kate ‘upset and sad’ over Mike Tindall’s reality TV antics

FileFootage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly ‘very upset’ over Mike Tindall's appearance on reality show.



A royal biographer said that the former rugby player, who is a husband of Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, raised eyebrows in Windsor.

Speaking with The Sun, Angelia Levin said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “very upset and very sad” since Mike headed for Australia.

She said: “What's persuaded him? Is it because he's bored and wants to have some fun? Is it because he's desperate to earn more money?

"I think it brings the royal family into disrepute. I don't think it's the right thing to say that when he and Zara met they both discovered they like to get smashed."

They added: "I don't think that's anybody's business, I don't think anybody should know. It was quite embarrassing to do rapping - I don't think that suited him. Why is he there for goodness sake?

"I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother-in-law Princess Anne - and other members of the royal family. It's not just a joke."