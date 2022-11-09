Netflix turns popular 'Gears of War' into film, animated series

Netflix is converting the massively popular game Gears of War into a feature film and an adult animation series, according to Variety.

The streamer added there is “potential for more stories to follow.”

The Coalition, a video game developer, who took charge from Microsoft, has shaken hands with Netflix on the upcoming adaptions.

Apart from Netflix, there were several tries to bring Gears of War to the big screen. New Line Cinema attempted to bag rights to a film adaptation in 2007. Then Scott Stuber, now chief of original films at Netflix, was roped in as a producer in 2013 and partnered with Epic Games. Universal then paid F. Scott Frazier to pen an adaptation in 2018, but no other moves were made. However, Netflix did not reveal any directors connected to its adaptation.

Moreover, in 2006, the first part of Gears of War was released on the Xbox 360. Comprised of five main entries and numerous spinoffs, the Gears of War franchise has sold over 40 million copies, making it one of the most popular Xbox franchises.