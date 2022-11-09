Rihanna weighs in on motherhood: ‘trippy as hell’

Rihanna recently reflected on motherhood during the premiere of her Savage x Fenty Show Vol.4 show on Tuesday.



“Life starts over when you become a parent,” said the 34-year-old singer in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

The Lift Me Up hit-maker remarked, “It’s life that you’ve never known before.”

While describing her experience as a mother to “taking acid”, the Umbrella singer mentioned, “The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell.”

Speaking about taking care of her newborn son, the songstress explained, “You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world.”

“When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she added.

For the unversed, Rihanna shares her son with A$AP who was born in May.